SPONSORED: Shared ownership offers an accessible route to homeownership in Maidenhead

Despite the country being placed into its second national lockdown last month, SO Resi has reported continued strong demand for shared ownership in November, and had its highest sales week of the year in the week commencing 23rd November.

SO Resi, the shared ownership brand of housing association Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, has noted a strong demand for its new homes in the commuter belt, including at its popular SO Resi Maidenhead development which launched earlier this year.

Low deposit homes

All homes at SO Resi Maidenhead are available through shared ownership, meaning that first time buyers and those looking to get back onto the property ladder can purchase a brand new apartment with a low five per cent deposit starting from £3,500. Buyers can initially purchase a minimum 25% share, with the option to gradually increase your share in the future through a process known as staircasing.

Town and country

SO Resi Maidenhead is set within landscaped communal gardens and is just a short walk from Maidenhead Rail Station, from which central London can be reached in just 43 minutes. Maidenhead benefits from a large shopping centre, an eight-screen multiplex cinema, and a state-of-the-art leisure centre with a 200station gym, competition pool, spinning studio and 10-court sports hall, whilst the bustling town of Windsor is just a short drive away. Home to the famous Windsor Castle alongside an eclectic range of pubs, eateries and shops, the town also offers access to the great outdoors through walks and trails across Windsor Great Park.

High specification

All of the apartments are designed to a high specification, with features such as Amtico flooring, fitted kitchens including oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, and fitted bathroom. Living space is extended, with apartments benefitting from either a terrace or balcony. For peace of mind, there is an intercom entry system to the building and secure cycle storage for all residents.

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, comments: “Despite the country enduring another national lockdown, we have seen a strong demand for shared ownership homes, most notably at our developments in the commuter belt.

“The lack of affordable mortgages this year has clearly driven the need shared ownership purchase. Despite the immense and unpredictable changes that have happened around us– from the pandemic that has consumed this year, and with Brexit looming, more than ever, there is an unrelenting desire to invest in a home of their home. Shared ownership is making this happen.”

What can I buy?

SO Resi Maidenhead offers a collection of contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments. Prices start from £70,000 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value: £280,000].

To find out more about SO Resi Maidenhead, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.