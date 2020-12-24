SPONSORED: Bisham C of E Academy to hold open day

Bisham C of E Academy is a growing, friendly and busy village primary school, welcoming pupils between 4 and 11 years old. The school currently has 4 vertically grouped classes.

We are located next door to All Saints Church and are situated on the banks of the River Thames between the small village of Bisham and the town of Marlow.

We are part of the Ashley Hill Multi Academy Trust which ensures that whilst the children benefit from the nurturing environment that we generate at Bisham, they also have access to experiences such as residentials, competitive sports days and exciting visitors. We are close to the boundaries of RBWM and Bucks County Council, taking children from both local authorities.

We are a friendly, welcoming school, committed to providing a safe and happy learning environment for our pupils to flourish within. All are welcome to our school regardless of their cultural, ethnic, religious or socio-economic background.

We have an organic, topic-based approach to learning which engages the children’s interest, excitement and motivation. This approach provides pupils with outstanding learning experiences, inspiring children and developing a real love for learning.

We promote a mastery curriculum that is enquiry based and use continuous provision to develop children’s independence. To further support the children’s learning, we show case our children’s talents through dance extravaganzas and Eisteddfods as well as making full use of our rural environment for outdoor activities.

As part of our curriculum planning, we regularly go further afield on exciting school trips to enrich children’s learning, broadening their experiences and developing independent thinking skills. Due to recent restrictions, we have accessed new ways of enriching the children’s learning such as using virtual reality headsets to inspire awe and wonder about volcanoes.

Our Christian vision and values lie at the heart of our happy school, underpinning learners’ high achievement and outstanding behaviour. Our pupils are supportive of one another, recognising and celebrating each other’s unique talents and skills. We have fantastic staff who reflect outstanding classroom practice and genuinely care for all of our children and families.

As a school, everyone is aware of the needs of each child and works hard to collaborate in delivering the best possible education for each one. We have very strong, positive partnerships with our governors and parents and by working together we hope to give every child a flying start in life, making them feel valued, happy and successful.

Open Day 9th January 2021

We are delighted to be offering an open day for prospective parents looking for schools in September 2021 on Saturday 9th January. Please call the office on 01628 482910 to book a guided tour around our amazing school.

There is a wealth of additional information available on our school website https://www.bishamcofe.co.uk/ and our school facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bishamcofe

Encourage one another and build each other up