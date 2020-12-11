SPONSORED: Crop to Kitchen - Sown, Grown, Delivered

02:21PM, Friday 11 December 2020
Premium produce, 100% of the time, is at the heart of our business.
Our hospitality clients take the care to hand pick us as their supplier – we, in return, take meticulous care of the produce we grow and supply to them. It’s what the UK’s leading chefs expect. We are now delighted to be able to offer you this same exceptional quality produce to enjoy at home.
We offer free next day delivery on all orders and our minimum order value is £25.
Fresh, local, high quality seasonal fruit, vegetables and more
We are proud to offer home customers a range of seasonal fruit and vegetable boxes – an assortment of both staples and interesting additions. You can add individual items to your box, tailoring it to your own personal needs.
We also offer a range of artisan and locally produced products including eggs, jams, honey, granola and more. Each product has been expertly selected, is of the highest quality and are regularly used by some of the UK’s top chefs.
Green deliveries
As a business, we are highly conscious of environmental concerns and impact. All orders are delivered in our own reusable crates and we eliminate all unnecessary plastic packaging when sourcing and delivering.
We also offer a click and collect service, giving you the opportunity to call in when you’re passing and help further reduce food miles.
If we are delivering to you, our drivers will observe all social distancing rules whilst wearing the necessary PPE equipment. Please ensure someone is at home to accept the delivery and be prepared to decant your produce from our crates as unfortunately we are unable to leave any crates with customers. All of our crates will then be fully sanitised before being used again.
Prices & delivery
As well as the selection boxes listed below, our customers can choose to supplement or make up their order from individual items.
Our produce is chosen to be at peak quality and therefore the contents of the boxes may vary. We will also change the box contents as we follow the seasons.
Fruit & vegetable selection - Small £25 | Medium £35 | Large £45
Salad selection £20
Breakfast selection £25
Delivery/Collection
Deliveries - Monday – Friday, 8am - 4pm
Click & Collect from SL6 7RN - Tuesday – Thursday, 3.30pm–5.30pm
Order before 8pm for delivery/collection the next working day (orders placed after 8pm on Friday will be available Tuesday). Minimum order value is £25.
Website - www.croptokitchen.co.uk/home delivery
Facebook - @croptokitchenuk
Instagram - @croptokitchenuk
Telephone – 01628 299891
