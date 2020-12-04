SPONSORED:  Light up the town with Norden Farm’s Lantern Trail

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts are excited to bring The Carnival of the Animals: Lantern Trail to Maidenhead this festive season. The trail runs from Saturday 5 – Saturday 12 December and is free to explore.

For over 10 years, Norden Farm has thrown light onto Maidenhead High Street with the annual community Lantern Parade every December. It brings together the public, schools and community groups. Thousands of people participate in the workshop and parade each year.

With communities unable to gather safely in 2020, the parade has been replaced with a covid-friendly trail around the town. Norden Farm worked with visual artists Same Sky to create ten brightly coloured lanterns to light up Norden Farm and the town centre. Locations include shop unit Filling Good in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre and Rio Deli at Maidenhead Library. You can explore the interactive trail map on the Norden Fam website here (link to: https://norden.farm/events/the-carnival-of-the-animals-lantern-trail) to plan your route.

Have your photo taken with each lantern you find, then send photos and vidoes to farmout@nordenfarm.org to be entered into a prize draw for tickets to The Gingerbread Man in February 2021. Your contributions will be included in Norden Farm’s Lantern Trail short film.

As part of the project, Norden Farm’s popular Lantern Making Workshops – have gone online this year! Lantern Making kits can be purchased and collected up to Friday 11 December so that all ages can enjoy creating lanterns at home. Each kit includes access to an on-demand video workshop with Same Sky artist Paul. There is also a printed step by step guide plus all the materials you need including willow withes, wet strength tissue and PVA glue.

Hold your own mini parade around the living room or in the garden! You can become part of a virtual parade by sharing photos and videos of your lanterns on social media with the hashtag #LanternTrail2020 – don’t forget to tag @nordenfarm!

The Carnival of the Animals Lantern Trail is a fun and covid-safe way explore Maidenhead this festive season – what animals will you find?

The Carnival of the Animals: Lantern Trail is supported by RBWM, The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation, The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, Arts Council Emergency Response Fund and Cultural Recovery Fund.