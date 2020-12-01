SPONSORED: Sustainable Christmas with Stubbings

Questions are often raised regarding sustainability when buying a cut Christmas tree. After all, cutting down trees appears to be the very antithesis of sustainability in a world battling with de-forestation and climate change.

Artificial trees are not the answer. Such trees must be reused at least 10 times before their carbon footprint becomes less than buying equivalent fresh cut trees.

This year Stubbings are addressing concerns of sustainability with a new relationship with ‘One Tree Planted’. One Tree Planted is a US based charity with a mission to help global reforestation efforts.

For each Christmas tree sold at Stubbings, one tree will be planted in the Amazon region by One Tree Planted.

In addition Stubbings sell UK grown trees (where possible) and ensure they are sustainably sourced. For each tree cut another is replanted in its place.

A council recycling collection point is also provided after the season for any trees returned to the Nursery in early January.

There’s a new look and feel to Stubbings Nursery this Festive season…

The 35 year old family business has had a make-over to improve the shopping experience and provide greater space for shoppers (particularly necessary given the current pandemic).

Stubbings has one of the largest ranges of premium quality Christmas trees in the region with no less than 8 varieties available in various sizes, in both cut and pot grown formats.

Now open, the Christmas Boutique is a treasure trove of decorations and festive lights with products from designers such as Gisela Graham, Nkuku, Giftware Trading and many more. Many of the products are available via their online shop (www.stubbingsonline.co.uk) offering either click & collect, or local delivery.

Video Personal Shopping…

For those isolating, or concerned about venturing out, Stubbings have announced a new tailored Video Shopping Experience. Purchase a time slot on their website for 30 minutes of personal shopping via Facetime or WhatsApp. During the call the team will help you choose a Christmas tree along with any other products. Tickets are £10.00, but this will be fully refunded if you spend over £100 during your call. Tickets are available online.

Key Worker Shopping…

From 1st December Key Workers will be offered an hour to shop from Tuesday to Saturday (8am to 9am) as a thank you for all their amazing efforts over the past year.

The Nursery shop & Café are open 7 days a week 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. For event ticketing and more information please visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk