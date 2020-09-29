SPONSORED: Celebrate Norden Farm’s Kite Festival with Friday night live music

The annual Kite Festival from Norden Farm Centre for the Arts looks a bit different this year. After two hugely successful years of running the Kite Festival at Boyn Grove Park, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means that the Maidenhead venue will be celebrating it with a virtual Kite Festival Celebration on Friday 2 October.

The event will be a blended evening of live and streamed music, accompanied by photos and videos of kites created by the public over the summer.

At the gigs on Friday 2 October, live music will be streamed direct from the Studio and there will be live outdoor music on the new Norden Farm Terrace. The atmosphere will be completed by footage and pictures that the public has sent in, all screened on Norden Farm’s outdoor ‘Curved Wall’.

Music on The Outdoor stage starts at 6.30pm with sets from local musicians Abi Powell then Alfie Griffin. Abi Powell plays a range of styles, influenced by the likes of Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox and Alanis Morissette. Alfie Griffin crafts original folk/alternative songs with strong influences from John Martyn, Nick Drake and Jimi Hendrix.

From 8.30pm – 9.15pm, the indoor stage will feature a performance from local folk/rock band Lewis and Bros, led by Patrick Ashe. The group take their influences form artists including Mumford & Sons, Lumineers and Frank Turner.

Tickets are £5 per stage. Online streaming tickets are also available for this event – so you can enjoy the show live from the comfort of your home. Livestream tickets are £5 per household.

If you’re coming live to the Farm, you can order your dinner at the same time as your ticket to take advantage of the venue’s Pre Show Dinner Offer - 2 courses for £15. If watching the livestream, you can pick up their new gourmet takeaway fish and chips and make a night of it at home.

If you didn’t get a chance to make a kite at one the workshops in the summer – it’s not too late to take part! Book a Kite Making Kit and receive a link to an exclusive pre-recorded guide to creating your kite, led by Community Kite Project.

Simply book your kite making kits by selecting your collection day (Wed 30 Sept – Fri 2 Oct), and you'll receive a link to the video guide - to watch and create whenever suits you!

Each ticket includes a kit with everything you need to make and fly your kite! All you will need are pens to decorate your creation. Suitable for ages 4+ years.

You can find out more and book your tickets on the Norden Farm website here where you can browse all upcoming events.

Norden Farm’s Kite Festival is supported by funding from RBWM, Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation, Prince Philip Trust Fund, The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation and the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund.