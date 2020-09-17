SPONSORED: Norden Farm is open!

After a summer of online activity, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts have re-opened their doors and can’t wait to welcome back audiences. The venue is now open on Wednesdays - Saturdays 11am - 10pm. Join them this autumn for a line up of live events, cinema screening, classes or workshops - or visit the Cafe Bar and outside terrace for a drink or bite to eat.

Alongside live events and activities, you can still take part in a range of classes online. Plus - join in the fun at home with live streamed shows across the season.

After a sell out performance on Norden Farm’s opening night, comedian Mark Watson returns with a second chance to catch his show How You Can Almost Win on Thursday 22 October. Tickets are available to join him in the Courtyard Theatre or transform your living room into a comedy club with a livestream ticket to watch the fun from home.

Other upcoming highlights of the season include critically acclaimed Dire Straits tribute act Dire Streets performing a show celebrating the 35th anniversary of Brothers in Arms; comedy-rap-jazz duo Harry and Chris; Friday night music from UK jazz icon Alan Barnes; and a celebration of the queen of pop with The Vinyl Frontier: Your Best of… Madonna. Livestream tickets are also available for all these events.

Did you know Norden Farm is also your local independent cinema? Enjoy a whole host of event cinema screenings this autumn from the likes of the National Theatre; Royal Opera House and Sadlers Wells. Plus - independent films, world cinema and the best of the blockbusters – such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Find out more and browse the full line up at https://norden.farm/events

To help keep everyone safe when visiting the venue, Norden Farm have implemented new measures across the building. You'll find all the information you need to help you prepare for your visit on the Visit Us page of our website here . This includes information about social distancing, contactless e-ticketing and face coverings.

What will you be joining the Farm for this season?