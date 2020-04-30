SPONSORED: Get involved with Norden Farm’s community event – All Write Together

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts launches a community event to help people stay creative and connected during lockdown. All Write Together aims to bring people together virtually to share what we we’re all going through - because we are always stronger together.

This poetry based project is led by Maidenhead resident, poet and author Simon Mole. Norden Farm is inviting the community to take part and contribute to a poem that they have commissioned Simon to write about our shared experiences. The final poem will be made into film featuring animation by Scott Tyrrell.

All ages can join in and it's easy to take part! Look out for interactive tasks on their social media channels and website each Tuesday until 12 May. You can also take part in Simon's free All Write Together Workshops on Thursdays via Zoom.

The first interactive task is all about how we are keeping in touch in these uncertain times. Simon invites you to share how you are staying connected during lockdown – whether it’s by leaving a cake on someone’s doorstep, spotting a rainbow in a friend’s window, or hosting a quiz night via video chat. You can watch Simon’s first task video on the Norden Farm website here and email your contributions to allwritetogether@nordenfarm.org or share them on the Norden Farm social media pages.

Photo by Suzi Corker

You can also take part in a series of free writing workshops online via Zoom on Thursday 7 May and Thursday 14 May from 11am - 11.40am. These fun, relaxed sessions are led by Simon and are open to all ages and abilities.

In each interactive workshop, Simon will talk about the experiences that we are all going through at this time of lockdown and social distancing. He’ll then invite people to share their own experiences around each workshop’s topic. The next workshop will be based abound journeys and the final workshop is about the future. You can find out more and book you free workshop place here.

All Write Together is funded by The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.