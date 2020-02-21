Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead

12:52PM, Friday 21 February 2020
Soroptimist International of Slough, Windsor & Maidenhead, Thames Valley, and High Wycombe and District Clubs
International Women’s Day.
Sunday 8th March 2020, 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. in the Desborough Theatre, Maidenhead Town Hall,
St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF
Theme: “Helping Us Achieve Our Potential”
Speakers include:
Dame Vera Baird, Victims Commissioner for England and Wales
Katie Wright, Bethany Admans, Hannah Wright, Catie Holden - schoolgirls from the Girls Policy Forum
Fiona Mactaggart, Chair of the Fawcett Society
Maria Evans, Volunteer on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s Climate Emergency Committee
Adults £5, Students £2, (includes light refreshments)
To book your place, email: iwd2020md@gmail.com
or call 01753 868785
See you there!
Inspiring Women, Transforming Lives
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Cox Green School and Desborough College will be closed tomorrow due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.
All lines are currently blocked between Maidenhead and London Paddington due to damage caused by Storm Ciara.