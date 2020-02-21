Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead

MAIDENHEAD 132515

Maidenhead United Football Club. Magpies in the Community & Maidenhead United Football Club are delighted to announce that they have recently formed a partnership with local estate agents, Hamptons, who from January 2020 are the exclusive sponsor for the Holiday Camps that Magpies in the Community run. L-R Sian Lancaster, David Redman, Sarah Kinsella, Sam Applegarth