SPONSORED: MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL, Maidenhead Panto is the greatest of them all

The enchanting, fairytale pantomime SNOW WHITE on from 21st-29th December will be the last ever pantomime at the Pearce Suite Theatre, Magnet Leisure Centre, next year we will be at the new leisure centre in Braywick Park, so come along and make this the best of them all.

Starring our fabulous cast of professionals;

Snow White played by Verity Wishart

Dame Doughball played by David Rumelle

The Prince played by local Actor Thomas Kemp who in his ‘day job’ is the Sports Coach at Furze Platt Junior School.

Huntsman Jack played by Emmet Carroll

Prof and Ensemble played by Ellen Walker

Ensemble and Female Understudy Abigail Borrow

Running from Saturday 21st – Sunday 29th December

Book your tickets now for the perfect festive treat at www.maidenheadpanto.co.uk or call the box office on 03336663366

Some comments from members of our audience last year;

“Amazing panto, so professional for great value and the cast are absolutely fantastic. Loved every minute of it. Highly recommend.”

“We had a large group of 44 people who attended the show, including those in wheelchairs and are very grateful of the way we were accommodated and looked after. The whole group enjoyed themselves very much. Thank you for providing a wonderful experience.”

“This was our 3rd year at the Maidenhead panto and the grandchildren just love it. Very affordable for families.”

“Great family fun. this will now become an annual tradition for us!”