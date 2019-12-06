SPONSORED: Christmas at Stubbings

There’s plenty on this Christmas at your local independent garden centre, Stubbings Nursery.

On 1st December there’ll be an opportunity to Meet Santa’s Reindeer. This will be free activity with the Reindeer dropping in between 10am and 3pm. Whilst visiting why not enjoy some festive treats in the Café, chose a beautiful premium quality Christmas tree and browse the stunning Christmas Emporium.

On various dates in the run up to Christmas tickets are available for their popular Breakfast with Santa event. Enjoy a lovely breakfast in the Café and watch your children’s faces light up as Father Christmas walks in for a chat. Your children will have a chance to meet and chat with Father Christmas, and will each receive a wrapped Christmas gift. Towards the end of breakfast Father Christmas will read a festive story to all the children.

For the grown-ups Stubbings are offering a new Festive Afternoon Tea every weekday in December. Seasonal delights will be laid-out alongside our regular favourites. Tea-goers will enjoy plentiful tasty treats, a Christmas cracker each and unlimited refills of tea or coffee. A recent Trip Advisor review rated Stubbings as 5 star and comments ‘Fabulous Afternoon Tea - thoroughly recommended’.

For more information on all their events this Christmas please visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk