    • SPONSORED: Cast revealed for Snow White at the Magnet Leisure Centre

    MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL, Maidenhead Panto is the greatest of them all…

    Meet our wonderful cast of professionals in the enchanting, fairytale panto Snow White, playing at the Magnet Leisure Centre this festive season;

    Snow White played by Verity Wishart

    Dame Doughball played by David Rumelle

    The Prince played by local Actor Thomas Kemp who in his ‘day job’ is the Sports Coach at Furze Platt Junior School.

    Huntsman Jack played by Emmet Carroll

    Prof and Ensemble played by Ellen Walker

    Ensemble and Female Understudy Abigail Borrow

    We are also joined once again this year by two teams of children from Azure Theatre School, some of whom starred in Cinderella last year and can’t wait to be back.

