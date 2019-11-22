SPONSORED: Cast revealed for Snow White at the Magnet Leisure Centre

04:55PM, Friday 22 November 2019
MIRROR, MIRROR ON THE WALL, Maidenhead Panto is the greatest of them all…
Meet our wonderful cast of professionals in the enchanting, fairytale panto Snow White, playing at the Magnet Leisure Centre this festive season;
Snow White played by Verity Wishart
Dame Doughball played by David Rumelle
The Prince played by local Actor Thomas Kemp who in his ‘day job’ is the Sports Coach at Furze Platt Junior School.
Huntsman Jack played by Emmet Carroll
Prof and Ensemble played by Ellen Walker
Ensemble and Female Understudy Abigail Borrow
We are also joined once again this year by two teams of children from Azure Theatre School, some of whom starred in Cinderella last year and can’t wait to be back.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.