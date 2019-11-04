SPONSORED: Create your lantern for the Norden Farm Lantern Parade 

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts is excited to announce the return of its annual Community Lantern Parade on Saturday 7 December.

The free event will feature music and entertainment from 4.30pm, outside Maidenhead Town Hall. The Parade then departs from there at 5pm to snake its way through the High Street and town centre.

The community event is free to attend, with everyone invited to help illuminate the High Street and shine a light on Maidenhead. The theme of this year’s event is The Carnival of the Animals – Origins. Expect to see an array of beautiful willow creatures on the High Street – when was the last time you saw a dinosaur outside Marks and Spencer?!

You can create your animal lantern ready for the parade at workshops at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts and in the town centre from Saturday 16 November.

Over the years, artists Same Sky have worked with people aged from 3 – 93! Some parts are rather fiddly for little fingers, so we encourage families to work together, with younger children taking the lead with decorating!

This year, there are three different workshop options. The Norden Farm Sunday Workshops give you a chance to weave an intricate animal-inspired willow frame, then cover and decorate it over two hours. These workshops are on Sunday 17 and 24 November, and Sunday 1 December at 10.30am and 2pm. Tickets are £7 per person. Suitable for ages 6+ years.

If you don’t have as much time, or you miss out on the Norden Farm workshops, the Town Centre Saturday Drop in Workshops are for you. These sessions are short and sweet lantern making, getting you parade ready in just 20 minutes! Drop in to make and decorate a simple willow and tissue lantern ready to illuminate on parade night. These workshops are on Saturday 16, 23 and 30 November between 10am and 4pm. Participation costs £4 per person. Suitable for ages 3+ years.

For those creative adults out there, we are also introducing Lantern Making 2.0. These sessions are suitable for ages 16+ years and cost £17.50 per person. Working as a group, guided by a professional practitioner, you will create a large-scale willow structure which will shine bright in the Lantern Parade. Pre-booking is essential.

If you miss all of those sessions, there is a last chance drop-in workshop at Maidenhead Library on Saturday 7 December from 10am to 2pm, right before the parade starts.

Get your creative juices flowing in a Lantern Making Workshop and then show your creation off to your family and friends in Maidenhead’s annual Lantern Parade.



Lantern Making workshops on sale though the Norden Farm Box Office on 01628 788997, or choose the workshop for you and book online here.