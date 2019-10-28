Norden Farm presents The Bear Christmas show

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead are excited to bring you this year’s Christmas show The Bear - an adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ much-loved children’s story (creator of The Snowman).

The show runs from Tuesday 26 November until Sunday 29 December. Tickets are £13.50 (£11.50 under 16s), Friends and Family (4 people) £46. Suitable for all audiences aged 3 years and upwards.

Ever wondered what it would be like to sit on a polar bear's lap? Or ride on its back? Have you ever tried to give a polar bear a bath, or clear up its poo?

One night when she's fast asleep, Tilly is visited by an enormous bear. It has a big black tongue and a yawn as big as your head. But Tilly's not scared.

The Bear is the story of a little girl who befriends a mischievous polar bear, this playful, funny and heart-warming tale is one of imagination and growing up. With stunning puppetry, catchy songs and lots of laughs - it’s an unforgettable experience for the whole family!

The production comes to Norden Farm in an adaptation by Pins and Needles Productions.

If you can’t wait until November to get your festive creative juices flowing, enter The Bear Art Competition! One winner will be selected from each age group (3-5 years and 6-8 years). The prize is a goody bag containing four tickets to a family show in 2020 and some art goodies. The overall winner will also be invited to turn on the Christmas Lights at Maidenhead Town Hall! The deadline for entries is Monday 11 November at 10am. All entries will be displayed in our interactive exhibition in the Norden Farm Gallery from Thursday 19 November to Wednesday 1 January.

Performances of The Bear on Saturday 30 November at 11am and Saturday 28 December at 11am are Relaxed. These are ideal for children with SEND. Everyone is welcome to join us for this friendly format. The house lights are kept on, and audience members can come and go as they please.

Catch this playful and enchanting show for children and grown-ups alike, over the festive season. With free onsite parking, free Wi-Fi and a family friendly café bar, it’s the perfect place for a Christmas trip to the theatre.

Find out more and book your tickets on the Norden Farm website here