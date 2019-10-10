SPONSORED: Cashmere colour event at Pure Clothing

At Pure Collection, we believe there’s space in every wardrobe for a beautifully made piece of signature cashmere, the divine softness and indulgent feel of our knitwear is beyond compare.

As cashmere specialists, our signature designs and classic choice of colours is what makes our cashmere so unique. Since our beginning in 2002 we have become one of the most loved direct and online retailers of cashmere in the UK. Our superior quality cashmere is made with only the purest, finest fibres as we work exclusively with our goat-herders to ensure superb quality at a price that’s fair.

Colour has always been a constant source of inspiration for our cashmere collection, and never more than this season where we have taken style cues from the international designers who have made colour a huge trend for winter. We have a kaleidoscope of colours to suit every skin tones, creating looks that are versatile and work across all your wardrobe needs.

We expertly dye our cashmere before spinning it into yarn to provide incomparable softness and beautiful colour vibrancy, guaranteeing pieces that get better with every wear.

As we celebrate sixteen years sharing with you our love of timeless colours and the finest fabrics, we would like to welcome all our customers to attend our exciting Cashmere Colour Event at your local Marlow store on Friday 18th October from 10am till 5pm.

Upon arrival, guests will receive tasty treats and nibbles to enjoy throughout the day plus an exclusive offer of 20% off and an extra £10 off your purchase.

From super-soft cashmere sweaters to cashmere scarves, gloves, and nightwear, indulge in signature knits and our stylish choice of cashmere pieces. The perfect gift for yourself or a loved one guaranteed to transcend the seasons for a style that is truly timeless.

We look forward to seeing you!