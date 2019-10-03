SPONSORED: Two Rivers shopping centre launches primary school competition

A Shopping Centre in Staines-Upon-Thames has recently launched their very own ‘Eco logo’ competition, seeing one lucky local Primary School win £1,000 for their pupil’s winning logo design.

Two Rivers Shopping Centre is reaching out to local Primary Schools and children to design a brand new ‘Eco logo’ to be used on a number of the centre’s eco-friendly products - such as Bags for Life and reusable water bottles.

Alongside having schools enter the competition, children can also enter the competition individually, seeing their school win the £1,000 prize if they win.

The competition which ends on Friday 4th October will also see the winning pupil receive an exclusive goody bag - courtesy of Two Rivers. Schools are also unlimited to how many entries they wish to enter into the free competition.

Joanna Hall, Centre Manager of Two Rivers Shopping Centre said: “As part of our ongoing eco initiative, we’re delighted to of launched our ‘Eco logo’ competition, offering one local Primary School the chance to win £1,000! The pupil’s winning design it set to seen across Staines-Upon-Thames, with the logo being used on a number of Two River’s eco-friendly products – including our Bags for Life and our Reusable water bottles.”

Joanna Hall continued: “We’re urging schools to enter the free competition and submit as many entries as they wish before the deadline date of Friday 4th October.”

How to enter

Entries can be handed into Two Rivers Centre Management, located behind Metro Bank or posted to: Two Rivers Eco Competition, Centre Management, Two Rivers, Mustard Hill Road, Staines-upon-Thames,Middlesex, TW18 4WB. Children should draw the logo in colour, using felt tip pens, on a piece of A4 paper.

Please write the child’s name, age and school on the back. Schools can enter as many entries as they would like. If you would like more information, please email: info@tworiverstaines.com