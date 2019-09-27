SPONSORED: Miles & Daughters - The Family Funeral Service

Miles and Daughters is very much a fully independent, family owned and run service synonymous with all that is best in funeral direction.

The services and facilities provided at our prestigious premises in Reading, Winnersh, Bracknell, Crowthorne, Twyford and Maidenhead have been carefully and thoughtfully developed to provide a combination of immediate attention, personal care, efficiency and professionalism.

When called upon to arrange a funeral, complete responsibility is taken to guide you through the procedures which have to be followed, we will deal with all the formalities and legal requirements ensuring relatives have no more to worry about than is absolutely necessary at this difficult time.

The funeral service is a testimony to a person's life. As well as a recognition that this unique and special individual has died, it is one of the first steps for a family in coming to terms with their loss.

Miles and Daughters recognise that the funeral is special for each individual family and strive to ensure that every funeral is individual and special, paying particular attention to cultural and religious beliefs.

At Miles and Daughters we pride ourselves on our experience and professional ability to arrange or assist with the traditional funeral rites and customs of many cultures and religious beliefs.

We are also aware that many families have concerns regarding the cost of funerals and have therefore provided a system whereby anyone can gain an immediate, anonymous and accurate estimate for a funeral.

Our family endeavours to be as helpful and thoughtful as possible. Although we are available for immediate personal attention at all times of the day or night and every day of the year, for those who cannot or do not wish to attend our offices, we have designed an online funeral arrangement form.

This form, believed to be the only one of its type in the UK, allows our clients to make every decision regarding a funeral service, in the comfort of their own home.

Within this website we have endeavoured to explain, in some detail the services we provide, and to describe the facilities available to every client. We hope that we have given information which may help you through this difficult time.

There is, naturally, no substitute for personal service and we would invite you to call at any time of the day or night, where a member of our family is always available, should you require any help or advice.

Visit the website here.