SPONSORED: Making, baking, barking and growing at Maidenhead Town Show

Organised annually by Craft Coop, the Maidenhead Town Show celebrates local creativity of all sorts, and brings elements of a typical Country Show to the Town Centre.



Join us at this family-focused event on 14th September to enjoy our traditional competitions such as the best Victoria Sponge Cake, biggest marrow, best craft such as jewellery, best knit, photography, tastiest preserve, sewing and even a dog competition for our furry friends!



NEW this year: Craft and Charity Market Area: we're moving to the top of the High Street this year to bring you more stalls to browse and craft demonstrations. In addition enjoy live music, dance and drama and get a bite to eat from one of our fantastic street food vendors.



The event is free to attend but charges will apply to refreshments and some activities.

Website url: http://www.maidenheadshow.co.uk

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/events/2742699162426532/