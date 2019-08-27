SITE INDEX

    • SPONSORED: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maidenhead Farmers' Market

    Staff reporter

    Birthday Bonanza!

    Come and celebrate our twentieth anniversary on Sunday, 8th September.

    We’ll be offering free cake and a free £2 voucher to spend at any market stall!

     

    Maidenhead Farmers' Market was launched in September 1999, at the height of the BSE and foot and mouth food scares. We have been running monthly ever since and are Berkshire’s longest continuously-running farmers’ market. We verify all our producers to ensure that what they sell is genuinely their own produce and they comply with food standards and safety legislation. The market is independent of all other markets and continues to be run by the founders.

    One of the best things about shopping at the market is that you can talk direct to the producers of your food.  All the stallholders are approachable, knowledgeable, and also passionate about their products. Occasional food scares and dubious food labelling have led to a loss of confidence in mass-produced food generally.  It's a different experience to shopping in a supermarket.

    The market takes place at Grove Road car park on the second Sunday of each month.

    At Maidenhead Farmers' Market you can expect to find produce that is: 

    FRESH   Nothing added except care and attention.

    LOCAL   Producers are as local as possible.

    AUTHENTIC  Known provenance and production methods.

    SEASONAL   Fruit, vegetables and game only in season.

    HANDMADE   Nothing bought in or mass produced.

    YUMMY!   Really taste the difference!

    Seasonal food
    Buying with the seasons means you will always find fruit and veg at its best. Who needs strawberries in January anyway?

    Local produce
    Most of our stallholders are from within 30 miles radius. But to ensure a good choice some produce may come from further afield. 

    Loyalty Scheme

    Receive a £5 market voucher to spend every six months! Sign up at the tea stall to receive your loyalty card.

    Information Stall
    Enquire at the tea stall if you have any queries about any aspect of the market, or are interested in having a stall yourself.  

    Live music from the Midnight Foxes is a regular feature at the market

    More information at: www.maidenheadfarmersmarket.org.uk

