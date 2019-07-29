SPONSORED: The Kite Festival at Norden Farm

Get set to soar as Norden Farm’s Kite Festival returns

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts will be hosting Kite Making Workshops this summer in preparation for the return of their Community Kite Festival on Sunday 1 September. The Festival takes place at Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill) in Maidenhead between 1pm - 4pm and is free to attend.

You can join in the fun at Kite Making Workshops across the school holidays.

The workshops are led by specialist kite makers, Community Kite Project. All are welcome to join in to design and create their own original kite to take to the sky at the Festival. At these drop-in sessions, you will be guided through the process of making either the Patang Kite – the Indian Fighter Kite, or a classic Trapezoid Kite.

After the sell out success of their first workshop at the launch of their beach last Wednesday, the next workshop will take place on Wednesday 7 August between 11.30am – 1pm and 2pm – 3.30pm.

Followed by workshops on Wednesday 14 August and Saturday 24 August between 11.30am – 1pm and 2pm – 3.30pm. There is also a last minute opportunity to get creative at the Kite Festival itself. Workshops are suitable for all ages and abilities. Tickets are £3.50 per person.

The Kite Festival day will feature the chance to fly your kite creations, plus food from local vendors and a bar serving a range of drinks. You can bring along your handmade, pre-owned or shop bought kites and join our team to fly them on the hill. Everyone is welcome, with or without a kite!

New for this year, this free event will also feature an acoustic music stage with a line up of top local music talent including Horizon, Tomorrow Bird and Tara Deane.

Festival and Workshops are supported by funding from Shanly Foundation, RBWM, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust and The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.

Get creative with Norden Farm this school holiday, then join them to round off the summer with some kite flying fun!

Tickets for Kite Making Workshops can be booked online here [https://norden.farm/events/kite-workshops] or you can find out more about the Community Kite Festival here [https://norden.farm/events/community-kite-festival].