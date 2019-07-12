SPONSORED: Sessions at Make-Sens-ory

What is It Makes Sens-ory?

They are sensory messy stay and play sessions accessible for all children 0-7 yrs and up to 16 years if your child has special needs.

From my 30 years in SEND Education, I know how hard it is for parents and children to access fun, creative and stimulating environments.

This is why It Makes Sens-ory exists.

I understand the needs of children and use activities to help them satisfy those needs in a meaningful and fun way.

I take into account special requirements, interests and specialist equipment that they may need to bring for their little ones to access the activities. There is nothing we cannot do together to make your little ones sensory stay and play experience great.

My name is Nina and I have 30 years experience in early years education. 20 of those were spent in a fantastic specialist children’s centre catering for mainstream children, children with complex special needs and had a unit for children with Social Communication Differences and Autism.

Take a look at the pictures and give it a whirl, you won’t be disappointed.

To join my Facebook group, search for It Makes Sens-ory and send a request to join. You will then be able to join a community of like minded parents to share with and learn from.

Looking forward to seeing you in the future.

The next session is on the 20th July held at Marlow Bottom Village Hall. 2-3.30, £6.00per session payable on the day.

Contact me through my FB group or call me on 07920013651.