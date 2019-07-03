SPONSORED: Card Ninja comes to the Curve

Comedian Javier Jarquin gets ready to dazzle the audience with extreme card flicking stunts as Card Ninja comes to The Curve, Slough on Wednesday 31 July.

WARNING: This show contains Ninjas, not magic. Card Ninja is a show like nothing you’ve ever seen before!

Riotous fun and a sweep of high-flying card tricks can only mean on thing: Javier Jarquin, otherwise branded as Card Ninja, is back in town. Expect deadly and risky fun as he performs his extreme card flicking stunts.

Using genuine playing cards, comedian Javier Jarquin dazzles audiences with displays of decks as weapons. Extreme precision, impeccable timing and astonishing speed/distance – you will not believe what you’re seeing.

Hilarious fun suitable for family audiences aged 6+ Running time 60 minutes

Tickets - £6 adult, £5 child, £20 group of 4. Visit www.thecurveslough.com to purchase tickets.

‘Jarquin is seriously talented when it comes to working a crowd… the real aces up his sleeve, however, were his winning, charismatic stage personality, and some genuinely hilarious comedy material’ – The Stage

‘Brilliantly entertaining performance’ – The Edinburgh Reporter

‘Excelled at ninja standard card-trickery’ – The Evening Standard

‘I have never seen such an engaged, reactive and eager audience’ – Three Weeks

More about The Curve…

The Curve is Slough’s iconic library and cultural centre, right in the heart of the town. The Curve houses a library, gallery, Slough Museum, performance venue, community learning spaces, computer suites, exhibition space and the Register Office.

