SPONSORED: Love Uxbridge Festival brings families out in force

Families came in their hundreds to enjoy the fun-filled Love Uxbridge Festival at the weekend – and there’s more to come.

With free children’s rides on the High Street, and activities at intu Uxbridge and The Pavilions, the event – brought to local people by Love Uxbridge (Uxbridge BID) – was the perfect occasion to get the whole family together for fun and games.

intu Uxbridge was among the venues that hosted free activities for kids including crafts, balloon modelling, a magician and face painting on both Saturday and Sunday – and it was all totally free for all to enjoy together.

There were workshops including origami, sun catcher making, succulent pot designing, windmill making and rock painting, while friendly walkabout acts including ‘hedge people’ and ‘flower people’ roamed the city centre having selfies with visitors.

There’s more to come! On Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 June, whether it's jazz, choral, swing or covers, the Live Music Weekend will have shoppers smiling and tapping their way down the High Street.

Saturday 29 June, expect two amazing artists/bands playing......2:00 pm 'The Daisy Chains' - an all-girl rock band - and at 3:30pm 'The Sunny Steel Band'. The visit the Music Stage on Sunday 30 June, from 12:00 noon to hear from some more local talent musicians.

Laurie Taylor, general manager at intu Uxbridge, said: “It was amazing to be involved in such a great event that brought hundreds of people, young and old, to Uxbridge town centre and put smiles on people’s faces. We focus heavily on getting families together, and on working with partners such as Uxbridge BID, to have a positive impact on the community. Everyone was smiling, happy and enjoying themselves; it was brilliant!”

Many families also signed up to the free intu Uxbridge Family Club while they were in town, so that they’ll be first to hear about future events and will get access to brilliant offers and promotions.

To find out more about the intu Uxbridge Family Club and centre news, head online to www.intu.co.uk/uxbridge.