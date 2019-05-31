SPONSORED: South West Wrestling comes to Maidenhead

South west wrestling is coming to Maidenhead Magnet Leisure centre!

Dont miss out on this HIGH OCTANE show coming to Maidenhead on Saturday 15th June!

We will be bringing you one of the most action packed and best Family friendly wrestling shows in the country!

Dont miss out on your local stars and our tag team champions Vanity defend there titles on home ground! And also such greats as true British wrestling legend and innovator Jody Fleisch and the 'Real deal' J.D Knight!

Also matches such as the SWW four man knockout tournament and the SWW championship being defended by the deranged Buzzsaw Bronson! also for the very first time in maidenhead a ladies match featuring the poison princess JAYDE

This will be a full two and half hour long show and you will have the chance to meet the stars after the event with our exclusive meet and greets! Make sure to being your friends and family this isn't one to be missed!!"

SPECIAL OFFER ! Screen shot this ad for a free meet and greet!

Tickets can be found on our website at www.southwestwrestling.co.uk, they will also be available on the door or through the phone on 07717 602618!