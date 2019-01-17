SPONSORED: Embrace the freedom, flexibility and generosity of Food Optimising!

Our generous eating plan makes slimming (and staying slim for life) easier than you ever thought possible! Instead of telling you what you can and can't eat, Food Optimising puts you in control. You don't need to worry about weighing all your food, counting points or monitoring every mouthful.

Slimming World's highly effective approach to weight loss is empowering and enabling. Our support – online and in group – is based on a deep understanding of how you feel and a passionate desire to help you achieve your personal weight loss goal – and maintain it for life!

Success isn't achieved by setting impossible standards, or through humiliation, it's achieved through caring, compassion and respect. You decide what size you want to be and we'll help you get there. At Slimming World we work together to help you look and feel great – body, mind and soul.

Taste the difference…

The stroke of genius behind Food Optimising lies in its concept of Free Food – healthy, satisfying foods that can be enjoyed in any amount whenever you’re hungry – the only limit is your appetite. They’re called Free Foods because they’re unlimited – no obsessive counting or tedious weighing; no feelings of hunger and deprivation!

Free Foods are ordinary, wholesome, everyday foods that the whole family can enjoy. Take care of your family's health as well as your own; encourage them too to fill up on hunger-busting, health-giving, energy-providing Free Food - everyone will reap the benefits.

With such a delicious, healthy, liberating and, yes, slimming way of eating, is it any wonder why so many people attend Slimming World groups every week – where they receive the support, encouragement and motivation of a fully trained Consultant and together with a supportive group of like-minded people, to help them reach their personal weight loss target!

Why not make it a gift to yourself – ditch that excess 'dieting' baggage you've been carrying with you and set off on your new, exciting journey to success with Slimming World!

Contact Mandy 07864 547709 or Sam 07907 620572 for our Maidenhead groups!

