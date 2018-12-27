SPONSORED: ‘A Jolly Christmas’ raises money for Alzheimer’s charities

The Jolly Gardener in Holyport hosted ‘A Jolly Christmas’ on Friday in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

It was anything but a silent night as guests were entertained by fantastic musical acts including Paul Roberts, formerly of the Stranglers and Luke May. Joe Camplin mesmerised guests with some Christmas magic tricks, Sally Copley from The Alzheimer’s Society provided an insightful talk, and Rhian Douglas hosted the Celebrity Auction with incredible prizes during which guests were surprised by special messages from the likes of Razor Ruddock, John Challis, George Cohen MBE and Zach Galligan.

A fantastic time was had by all and an incredible £9,035.00 was raised, the organisers are overwhelmed with the generosity and extremely appreciative of everyone involved from the staff at The Jolly Gardener that had to work ever so hard, the elves that volunteered their time to run the charity games, all the businesses and individuals that contributed and especially to all that attended on the evening. It was an incredible accomplishment and provided guests with an extremely festive and heart-warming start to their Christmas holidays.

Landlady Caroline Burke was instrumental in hosting the evening and was good enough to risk giving up her pub on what would typically be one of the busiest nights of the year. With two roaring log fires, tasty food, The Jolly Gardener impressed guests with its warm and welcoming presence.

Dementia Friends, an initiative from the society was a prominent feature on the evening encouraging guest to sign up and become a Dementia Friend, please take the time to visit www.dementiafriends.org.uk where you can learn more and receive invaluable help and support.

The team at A Jolly Christmas would like to thank everyone involved for ensuring that we enter 2019 one step closer to finding a world without dementia.