SPONSORED: Strawberry Grove Sunday opening and morning coffee deal

If you’ve ever needed somewhere to have brunch on Sundays in Maidenhead look no further!

Due to popular demand Strawberry Grove Maidenhead is now open every Sunday, from 10am till 4pm.

We will be serving our usual Brunch menu all day, which includes avocado and poached eggs, vegetarian breakfast, eggs royale and our huge Ultimate Breakfast – a fry up of epic proportions only for the brave!

Our brunch menu will be served alongside our signature dishes of grilled cheese melts and salt beef bagels.

Furthermore, we are now running a special promotion between 9am – 11am every weekday; buy a coffee and pastry for just £2.50 or a coffee and bacon sandwich for just £3! A great value offer for when you need time out from your busy morning schedule.

You will always find a warm welcome at Strawberry Grove.

Our ethos is to provide a relaxed and welcoming dining environment that draws inspiration from the very best British delis and farmers markets.

Our specialities include our own soups, made by us daily, and our generously packed salt beef bagels.

In addition we offer a specially chosen selection of drinks, confectionary, fresh breads and gluten free foods to cater for all types of fine food lovers! We also take bookings for afternoon tea and are happy to host private events if you get in touch.

We have recently launched our new catering service for Maidenhead, something which is extremely popular at our original café in Lane End, where we can bring a piece of Strawberry Grove direct to your special event or office!

We have a wonderful selection of existing and seasonal menus to choose from; and we love the challenge of working with our clients on bespoke menus to suit their style, taste and event.

So next time you need to give your employees something to look forward to after that gruelling performance meeting, or need to leave those extra special clients suitably impressed, please don’t hesitate to give us a call!

Strawberry Grove Maidenhead: 18- 22 Bridge Street, Maidenhead SL6 8BJ, 01628 789988, enquiries@strawberrygrove.co.uk, www.strawberrygrove.co.uk