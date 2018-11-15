SPONSORED: Christmas Day lunch for people alone

Preparations are well underway for the annual Christmas Lunch for people who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day. This is a well-established event organised by Churches Together in Maidenhead with support from local volunteers.

This is an event of giving and goodwill in the true spirit of Christmas and we aim to have a happy day in a relaxed environment.

Approximately 80 guests are served a hearty traditional Christmas Day Lunch with gorgeous turkeys from Copas Farm and all the trimmings. There are of course suitable options for people with special dietary needs.

Guests arrive at around 12 noon and lunch is served from 1pm.

Live entertainment is enjoyed as are traditional mince pies, cakes, tea/coffee and festive drinks. When guests leave at the end of the event, which is from 3.30pm, they are each given a gift bag of food items to take home with them.

We aim to provide transportation to the event and back home for all the guests who require this and there are special arrangements for those in wheelchairs.

If you know someone who will be alone on Christmas Day then please call Keith on 01628 636179 (home) or 07765 505767 (mobile), for more information. We would like to finalise guest numbers by 30th November if at all possible.

Visit http://www.ct-maidenhead.org.uk/