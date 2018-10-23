SPONSORED: Lions Club of Maidenhead Combined Charities Fair

Saturday, November 3

10.00 am – 3.00 pm

Maidenhead Town Hall

Each November the Lions Club organises the fair to enable local charities and groups to promote the work they do in the community and raise much needed funds.

There are over 30 stalls offering a wide variety of products including new and handcrafted goods, preserves, toys, greetings cards, plants …… great as gifts or a treat for yourself.

The Ladies Circle takes over the café area and serve an amazing selection of savoury treats and delicious home made cakes. There is ample seating so you can stop for tea and cake while deciding what is next on your shopping list.

The Lions Club has a giant tombola with up to 300 prizes and we also have a Grand Raffle – 1st prize £100 - with tickets available at the Lions table in the main hall.

Entrance is by programme - £1 for adults, accompanied children free of charge.

If you would like to know more about Lions and our work in the community or find out about becoming a member yourself there will be members of our club in the foyer who can give you all the information you need.

Make a note of the date in your diary and come along and see for yourself.

We look forward to seeing you there.