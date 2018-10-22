Sponsored: How to hide a lion at The Old Court

The Old Court - How To Hide A Lion

Show:Wednesday 14 November 2018

Venue:The Old Court, SL4 3BL

When a lion is chased out of town, a little girl, Iris, helps him to find somewhere to hide. Iris embarks on a mission to squash her new friend into a variety of sneaky tight spots, as the misinformed town folk try and track him down. Helen Stephen’s magical book, How to Hide a Lion, comes to life with playful humour, dazzling puppets and jazz.

​Pigtails Productions, Polka Theatre and Oxford Playhouse present How to Hide a Lion by Helen Stephens, Directed and Adapted by Peter Glanville and with music and songs by Barb Jungr.

Babes-in-arms go free.

Two performances at 13:30 and 16:00

Tickets: £13.50, £11.50 (under 10s)

Family and Friends (4 people) £46

"Comes to life with a roar." The Guardian

​"Little gem of a production . . . enchanting mini musical." Children's Theatre Review

​"Staying true to the terrific tale and delightful drawings, with an extra pawful of stagey sprinkles... this makes for a very classy production." Curious Mum