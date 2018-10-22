SPONSORED: Link Foundation Fireworks & Fun on Saturday, November 3

The Link Foundation is preparing for another evening of fireworks and fun on Saturday, November 3 to help raise money for the charity and we can’t wait.

At The Link Foundation we aim to help children in difficult circumstances, regardless of race, background or religion.

We regularly provide grants to help children enjoy an immediate and significant improvement to their lives.

We provide essentials such as shoes, school uniform and food and also help with basic essential household items, school trips, baby equipment, and specialised products for less able children ... simply supporting families who are desperate for help in our local community.

Without the support of both local and corporate sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to offer the services that we do.

The Link Foundation is staffed by volunteers so over 95 per cent of all the money we raise goes directly to help a child.

The charity raises funds through a combination of corporate and private donations as well as fundraising events in the local

community and we are incredibly grateful for all the support from our donors and volunteers.

This means that, since 2006, we have managed to put ourselves in the category of medium sized charities in the UK and have helped hundreds of children over the course of the year.

Our aim is to make the Link Foundation a household name in the community and attract as much corporate sponsorship

as possible in order to raise significantly more income to help a full range of projects.

We would love the charity to benefit from the support of yet more sponsors.

We would love to hear from anyone that would like to support the charity.

Should anyone be interested in sponsoring us please email Sasha@linkfoundation.co.uk for more information.

Sponsors

Last year was a fantastic evening, raising over £8,000 which all goes direct to children and families in the area who are

facing hardship – this year we want to beat that target!

Join us on Saturday, November 3, at Maidenhead Football Club, where we will have our usual bouncy castle, glow sticks,

tombola, tea, cake and mulled wine and of course our famous fireworks.

Tickets to be bought on the night.

We look forward to seeing you all there!

www.linkfoundation.co.uk