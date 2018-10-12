SPONSORED: Fuzzy Bear’s 3rd Birthday

This October sees the 3rd birthday of the Fuzzy Bear Cocktails & Comedy Club, a well-kept secret of Windsor nightlife…..until now!!

Located in the town-centre ‘Arches' of Goswell Hill, the only comedy club in the area is celebrating its birthday month with a host of themed events with an attraction for all-comers, starting with a “Fuzzy Bear Royale” show on Saturday 13th October in celebration of yet another Royal Wedding in the town! With a line-up of Francis Foster, Mike Gunn, Jeff Innocent and Marlon Davis, both wedding and birthday celebrations will be kicked off hilariously.

This is followed on Saturday 20th October by Fuzzy Bear’s “Big Birthday Bash” (featuring Tim Clark, Danny O’Brien, Sol Bernstein and Miles Crawford) and “Fuzzy Bear Picnic’ on Saturday 27th October (featuring Ian Stone, Junior Simpson, Jonny Awsum and local Windsor comedy talent), giving guests an array of themed events to choose from.

The birthday celebrations are also accompanied by the launch of a monthly 1920’s style “Comedy Blinders Prohibition Night” starting on Friday 19th October with a 20’s themed fancy dress comedy and gin party theme, oozing fun.

Despite it being Fuzzy’s birthday, the fun Bear is giving his own gift of a 33% discount on all ticket prices PLUS a 2-4-1 cocktail voucher on all October bookings at www.wegottickets.com starting with:

Comedy Blinders Prohibition – 19th October 2018: Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com/sct/qPSMJMx4G8

Fuzzy Bear’s “Big Birthday Bash” - 20th October 2018: Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com/sct/KZ4gh6PKwF

Join the birthday celebrations and discover the fun. For further information on Fuzzy Bear events, call 07934 809933.