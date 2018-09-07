SPONSORED: Redroofs School for the Performing Arts autumn 2018 programme

09:20AM, Friday 07 September 2018
Welcome to Berkshire’s leading part time school for the performing arts.
We pride ourselves on outstanding teaching, performance opportunities, ability to nurture enthusiasm and talent, all within the framework of a happy, confidence-building environment.
Redroofs agency provides professional TV, film and theatre opportunities for suitable pupils.
It features mirrored purpose-built studios and sprung floors and two theatres.
All enquiries email info@redroofs.co.uk or call us to discuss 01628 674092. Find us on Facebook.
26 Bath Road, Maidenhead, SL6 4JT
