SITE INDEX

Fri, 07
17 °C
Sat, 08
17 °C
Sun, 09
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • SPONSORED: Redroofs School for the Performing Arts autumn 2018 programme

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    SPONSORED: Redroofs School for the Performing Arts autumn 2018 programme

    Welcome to Berkshire’s leading part time school for the performing arts.

    We pride ourselves on outstanding teaching, performance opportunities, ability to nurture enthusiasm and talent, all within the framework of a happy, confidence-building environment.

    Redroofs agency provides professional TV, film and theatre opportunities for suitable pupils.

    It features mirrored purpose-built studios and sprung floors and two theatres.

    All enquiries email info@redroofs.co.uk or call us to discuss 01628 674092. Find us on Facebook.

    www.redroofs.co.uk 

    26 Bath Road, Maidenhead, SL6 4JT

    Click here to download a booking form with a price list.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved