SPONSORED: International style without leaving the home

International travel is now cheaper and more accessible than ever before, opening our eyes to style and culture from far flung places. And, whilst some things are better enjoyed in their native country, you can be inspired by your favourite destination and bring home ideas to create international flair at home.

Everyone has a place they’d rather be, so celebrate your travel bug with global themed colours, patterns, textures and accessories and let your imagination take flight.

Indulge a passion for pattern and be inspired by a host of ideas from around the world from Aztec prints to Asian-inspired designs and tribal symbols in earthy tones and jewel bright colours.

Global motifs are firmly on trend; incorporate them with throws, cushions and blinds. The addition of statement pieces, rich rugs or handmade ethnic tapestries will take you back to memories of your travels at a glance.

Moorish design is famous for its use of geometric patterns and nothing conjures up Morocco better than authentic patterned tiles in bright blues and white with splashes of colour.

Merge styles and cultures with a Moroccan print tiled splashback as a focal point in a white, minimalist Scandinavian kitchen.

Your choice of furniture can begin to set the theme of a room with the décor then following suit. Low seating has always been a part of middle-eastern interior décor and can be used in a cosy lounge area with colourful pouffes and low coffee tables. Add ornate rugs - a hallmark of Middle Eastern décor – and lanterns to recreate that Marrakesch vibe.

If your style is more minimalist, ditch the clutter and choose Japanese design which focusses on tranquility with understated ceramics and delicate, hand-painted pottery in traditional shapes and colours.

According to Holland.com, the official Dutch tourism website, Dutch design is “minimalist, experimental, innovative, unconventional, and with a sense of humour.”

Or visit Scandinavia for clean, design lines, simple palettes including black and white and the use of calligraphy in pale, elegant interiors.

South America provides a wealth of inspiration from Brazil’s carnival culture to rainforest hardwoods, whitewash walls to neon Aztec textiles.

Start in the dining room with a white wall canvas and build from there, adding simple wood furniture then a riot of colour in accessories and even exotic plants or flowers in terracotta or glazed pots.

Closer to home, there’s plenty in Europe to spark your decorative imagination. With high ceilings, pale décor and ornate gilded mirrors you can reflect a Parisian salon or get into Italian spirit with luxury silk and velvet soft furnishings and colourful Murano glass.

If you’re a seasoned traveller, you’re bound to have artisanal objects from around the world to accessorize the look but if the cupboard looks bare, you can always scour the worldwide web for international style without leaving home.

For more information click here.