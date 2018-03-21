SPONSORED: Spring Family Raceday - A Day for the Entire Family to Enjoy

02:53PM, Wednesday 21 March 2018
Ascot’s first family raceday of 2018 is free for under 18s and offers a thrilling combination of
top class racing and superb family entertainment with a countryside theme – what better way
to spend a Sunday together?
Headlining this year's off-the-track action is a brand new Dog Agility Show for all the family to enjoy
as well the opportunity to meet Peter Rabbit and take part in the Golden Carrot Hunt. Other free
activities include:
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
featuring pony rides, falconry displays, ferret racing, gun dogs, geese, mini chickens, hedgehogs,
guinea pigs and bunnies
AN ARTS & CRAFTS ZONE
where Easter egg decorating, daisy chain-making, face-painting and building a bug hotel to take home
are just some of the free fun activities on offer (no pre-booking of activities required)
GREAT OUTDOORS ACTIVITIES
including a bees, honey and candle-making workshop, herb planting, willow den building, bygone
country skills, bush craft survival skills, a foraging and cooking demonstration, a shooting gallery and
a climbing wall and high ropes course
Advance Tickets from £25 pp. Children under 18 go free.
Ticket-inclusive Fine Dining package from £115 + VAT per adult / £25 per child under 18
Book Now at ascot.co.uk or by calling 0344 346 3000
