SPONSORED: Inspired spring décor

Throw off the winter blues with some inspiration for interior design this spring. 2018 is here and the forecast for home décor is that it’s going to be bolder than ever, with vivid jewel tones, rich velvety textures and brass mixed with rustic, earthy accents. Whatever you choose, stick with what you love, whether it’s “in” or “out”. But here are some top 2018 trends to try if you are looking to refresh or revamp your home. From wall colours to flowers, exotic, jungle-inspired decor and this year’s take on the Scandi trend, a little inspiration can go a long way.

Forget white and beige. According to the Pinterest 100 list, Sage is the new neutral. There's been a massive increase in Pinterest saves for "sage" décor inspiration. This “green with a hint of grey” is gentle and combines well with everything, including wood and metallic finishes, without being boring or predictable. Paint and new accessories add a burst of colour and can really change a room without major expense or upheaval. Choose spring colours, like soft violet or Dulux colour of the year “Heart Wood”, a beautiful warm pink, to lighten the mood; Pantone has named Ultra Violet as its Colour of the Year. It’s said to be invigorating—just the inspiration we need as we head into spring. If you’re worried that ultra violet is too dramatic, try more muted options such as lilac. Paint just one wall or the whole room, update your curtains, cushions, throws and a rug. And there you have it - a brand-new room.

Flowers are a must for a spring mood, not just the real thing, but as a natural pattern on curtains, walls or bedding. Designers Guild Picture Book Prints use intricate botanical illustrations and bold colours to maximum effect whilst Marks and Spencer displays feature fresh wild flowers in vintage theme mix-and-match vases. Daffodils are a universally popular and inexpensive choice, bringing the sunshine inside, adding cheerful colour and the very essence of spring.

The industrial look remains on trend this year with exposed brick, distressed finishes and polished concrete and you can’t go wrong with a fresh take on a seaside theme, using deep indigo and nautical hues, textured finishes, brass fixtures and fittings. The Scandi trend remains big in 2018; weathered woods, natural materials and contrasting earthy tones all combine in this rustic look. For more inspiration indoors or out with all the latest ideas on home décor and technology why not plan a trip to the Ideal Home Show at Olympia from 17 March - 2 April 2018 or take a look at our monthly magazine A Touch of Frost : http://view.property-edition.co.uk/a-touch-of-frost/page/1



