Buckinghamshire Council to host seminars on adoptions

Buckinghamshire Council will be hosting a series of seminars designed to provide information to residents who may be interested in adoption.

The Adoption Information Session Webinars will offer an opportunity to find out more about how the process works and to get answers to any questions they may have, the monthly events are open to all.

At any one time, there are dozens of children in Buckinghamshire who are looking to be adopted, including older children, brothers and sisters and children with additional needs.

Anita Cranmer, cabinet member for children’s service, said: “Since the pandemic we’ve had to rethink the way we communicate with prospective adopters.

“Whilst we no longer need to place restrictions on face-to-face meetings due to Covid, we have found that these free, online sessions work equally as well as in person meetings as people can tune in easily from home but still get access to all the information they need and be able to speak to our team and sometimes some of our previous adopters.”

“I would urge anyone who is thinking about adopting or those who simply want to find out more about how it all works, to get in touch with us.

“You can book onto our next webinar, or alternatively give us a call or send an email. We have lots of information and advice and our experienced team can answer all your questions.”

Webinars are planned for the following dates:

Tuesday, August 23

Tuesday, September 20

Tuesday, October 18

Tuesday, November 22

Anyone interested should on www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/care-children-and-families/adoption/

There is further information online including an Adoption Readiness Checker which allows you to consider your circumstances and gives advice about how to become ready for adoption.

Alternatively, you can call: 01494 586349 or email: adoption@buckinghamshire.gov.uk