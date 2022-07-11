Taplow venue launches UK's first carbon neutral wedding

A Taplow-based wedding venue has launched the UK's first energy efficient wedding to attract earth-friendly lovers.

Hedsor House, in Hedsor Park, is launching the Alexander Wedding for couples looking to tie the knot without compromising on the environment.

The industry-first initiative was created following increasing concerns of the impact wedding-goers have towards climate change.

Hedsor has identified sustainably-minded suppliers and collaborators, such as an all-vegan food menu, which has reduced its carbon footprint by 55 per cent compared to a normal wedding at the venue.

'High-quality offsets' have accounted for the remaining 45 per cent of emissions, it added.

It has partnered with Lettice Events, an events caterer offering a three-course vegan menu; and Love from Lila, a food company which produces while a two-tier sustainable wedding cake.

Meanwhile, couples can add reusable artificial trees from Twilight Trees, while solar-powered lighting and DJ booths are provided by Glo Productions.

Hedsor House is run by brother trio Nick, Mark and Hamish, whose father Alexander is the inspiration behind the wedding name.

Mark Shephard, son of Alexander and Hedsor House managing director, said: “This launch is an important milestone, both for Hedsor and for the wedding industry since it offers a fully curated, authentic, sustainable option to couples who want a luxury wedding that doesn’t compromise on quality or the environment.

"We’re hugely proud to be able to offer this planet-positive initiative and will be supporting the Heart of Bucks ‘Green Fund’ each time we deliver an Alexander wedding.”

Holly Congdon, head of events at Lettice Events, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Hedsor and a group of like-minded and passionate suppliers to offer the first planet positive, carbon neutral wedding.

"Sustainability and luxury are at the heart of what we offer at Lettice, so the partnership felt like a natural fit.

"We hope carbon neutral and planet positive weddings will continue to grow and develop, both at Hedsor House and beyond, especially within an industry where waste is so high in order to protect our planet for generations to come."