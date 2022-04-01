Netflix film shot in Taplow released on streaming platform

A Netflix production filmed at a Taplow stately home has been released on the streaming platform in the UK today (Friday).

The Bubble is described as a 'thought-provoking and highly entertaining' movie about making a film during the COVID-19 pandemic, starring Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow and Fred Armisen.

The comedy sci-fi was filmed at Hedsor House in South Bucks over a period of four months during the 2020 lockdown.

It is based on a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they attempt to complete a film about flying dinosaurs.

The whole of Hedsor House was used for the production, including its ballroom and bridal suite. Many of the rooms were also extensively redecorated, including the Willingdon Bar which was re-clad and given a new fireplace.

Nick Shephard, partner at Hedsor House, said: "It’s always incredible to see how a skilled production team can transform a property and to see how the process unfurls.

"We generally host luxury events and weddings so it was quite a change, but it was great fun getting to know the crew and seeing the changes that were made to the house.

"The filming industry was in the fortunate position of being one of the few industries allowed to work during lockdown and so we were delighted to be able to host them.

"Of course, safety came first so there were strict protocols for everyone and daily PCR testing, but a small inconvenience to ensure everyone was kept safe."

Hedsor has long been a popular location for the film industry. Scenes for the forthcoming movie 'Text For You’ were shot at Hedsor House in winter 2020.

Hedsor's bridal bedroom also acted as The Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, where Celine Dion was staying for a residency.

Gully Farm, a private home in the Hedsor Estate, was also transormed into Central Park for the movie, while a New York roof top scene was filmed on top the ballroom.

Actors and the production crew from the BBC’s medical drama ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ also filmed at Hedsor House in 2021.

Mark Shephard, managing director at Hedsor House, added: "We’re well known as a film location and have been fortunate to have been part of numerous incredible productions.

"These include major films like Quartet and The Golden Compass, BBC dramas such as The Crown, Downton Abbey, Fleabag and other productions such as Ricky Gervais’s Life’s too Short and the magnificent Killing Eve."

