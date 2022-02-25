Police investigating death of girl at Taplow mental health hospital

An investigation has commenced following the death of a girl at a mental health hospital in Taplow.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 12 at Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead, in Huntercombe Lane South, a child and adolescent mental health service with psychiatric intensive care units for young people.

In a statement, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said that Thames Valley Police (TVP) is investigating the death of a young person at the facility, adding it would be considering any action once this is concluded.

TVP added that the girl passed away in hospital two days after the incident on Monday, February 14.

A spokesman for the police force said: “TVP is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday, February 12.

"The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

"An investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident.”

Karen Bennett-Wilson, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, added: “We can confirm that we were notified of the death of a young person at Huntercombe Hospital, Maidenhead.

“As this case is currently being investigated by TVP and Windsor and Maidenhead council’s safeguarding team, it would be inappropriate for CQC to comment at this time.

“We are looking into the circumstances of the death in line with our incident guidance and will consider any action we may wish to take once this is concluded.”

The hospital was rated inadequate and placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February last year.

It was then taken over by the Huntercombe Young People Ltd group and is now rated as 'requires improvement' by the care regulator following an inspection in July 2021.

It became part of the Active Care Group in January.

A spokesperson for the Active Care Group said: “We can confirm that one of our young patients tragically passed away at the John Radcliffe hospital on Monday, February 14, 2022.

"A full investigation into the circumstances leading up to this tragedy has been launched and we will co-operate with any other investigations.

"Expert psychological support is being provided to individual patients and staff on the ward. Our sincere condolences go to all those affected.”

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.