Double award win for Taplow's Hedsor House

A stately home near Taplow has been recognised with two further accolades via a national awards ceremony and a popular wedding planning app.

Hedsor House, based in Hedsor Park, said it is 'delighted' to have added two new titles to its collection after being named County Champion by Bridebook - a wedding planning application.

It has also been recognised as a regional winner in the Historic Building category by The Wedding Industry Awards, which highlight venues which have been highly reviewed by bride and grooms.

The venue (pictured below) already boasts previous awards, including Vogue’s Dream Wedding Venue, The Times’ No. 2 Royal Wedding Venue, and Marie Claire’s Top Wedding Venue.

Hedsor’s Bridebook County Champion award is the highest achievement Bridebook bestow, and it recognises the top 3 venues in the county with the most testimonials and five-star reviews combined from 2021.

The Historic Building win at The Wedding Industry Awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 25 also automatically enters Hedsor House into the national finals, which take place in London in February.

Mark Shephard, managing director of Hedsor House, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised in this way.

"The awards are testament to the dedication of our talented team at Hedsor, and the incredible work of our brilliant suppliers who between them, always go above and beyond for our couples.

"We have big plans in the pipeline for 2022 and are looking forward to delivering even more outstanding wedding experiences for many more happy couples.”