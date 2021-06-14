New Deputy Commander appointed for Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire

A new Deputy Commander has been welcomed into the Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire Local Policing Area (LPA).

Chief Inspector Rachel Patterson started in the role last week, taking over from Chief Inspector Scott Messenger who is moving to a regional policing role.

She has 20 years of policing experience, working in operational roles covering custody, response and neighbourhood policing.

In 2009, Chief Inspector Patterson joined Thames Valley Police (TVP) as a response Sergeant working in South Oxfordshire & Vale of the White Horse LPA, after transferring from Cambridgeshire Constabulary where she worked on local priorities such as speeding and the reduction of burglaries.

Following her promotion to Inspector, Chief Inspector Patterson moved to the Oxford area where her efforts focused largely on community engagement, as well as working closely with partner agencies, particularly to combat the emerging issues of county drug lines and child exploitation.

During her policing career, Chief Inspector Patterson has also completed a graduate Diploma in Law and has written an academic article on child drug running networks.

Some of her most recent efforts have included working in a strategic role to identify and recommend areas that could be improved across the different departments as the force continues to progress with its ever-changing environment.

During the last year, Chief Inspector Patterson has been working on the senior management team for TVP’s response to COVID-19, and ensuring the force smoothly adjusts to the roadmap out of lockdown.

Discussing her appointment, Chief Inspector Patterson, said: “I am really excited to start in my new role in Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire, knowing that I am joining a team of extremely dedicated and hardworking police officers and staff who are passionate about policing.

“I am committed to delivering an excellent service to the communities we serve, focusing on the preventing crime that is impacting on our neighbourhoods.

“Bringing offenders to justice and keeping victims are the centre of our investigations will continue to be the priorities for the policing team here in Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire.

“This is rightly what our local communities expect and together with Supt Clements and DCI Alexander, I will ensure officers and staff have all they need to meet and exceed these expectations.

“I am looking forward to working alongside partners, businesses and the public and look at how we can work together to keep Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire a safe place to live and work.”