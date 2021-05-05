Taplow stately home wins recognition from brides-to-be

A stately home based in Taplow has won a national award which celebrates wedding venues and businesses delivering 'exceptional' customer service.

Hedsor House, in Hedsor Park, won at the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards in the 'Stately Home, Mansion and Castle Venue' category.

The ceremony, recorded at Blenheim Palace on April 16, celebrated wedding venues, businesses and individuals who have delivered 'exceptional customer service'.

Hedsor, which has also been prominent as a location on TV, was recognised by wedding couples for guidance, assistance and professionalism received throughout the planning process.

Mark Shephard, managing partner at Hedsor, said: “We are so proud of our extraordinary team.

"The last year has been tough on so many of our couples, on our team who have had to reschedule a whole year of weddings and for the wedding industry overall.

"But we all love what we do and that is helping couples create one of the most memorable days of their lives.

"We’re thrilled to be welcoming couples back to Hedsor this month and can’t wait to get back to delivering sensational weddings again.”

Under coronavirus restrictions, only 15 people are currently allowed to attend weddings and receptions.

This will change on Monday, May 17 when up to 30 people will be allowed at a COVID-secure venue. It is hoped that weddings - along with many other events - will be able to resume as normal from Monday, June 21.

To read more on the history of Hedsor House, click here.