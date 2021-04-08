Bucks Council to offer free parking in town centre car parks

Buckinghamshire Council has announced that it will provide free parking in town centre car parks from next week in a bid to support reopening businesses.

The offer will run until Tuesday, May 11 and forms part of the council's 'Welcome Back Bucks' campaign. Free parking will not be provided at council-owned car parks in country parks.

Ian Thompson, corporate director at Buckinghamshire Council, said: “It’s great news for all of us that we can now take this next step in the roadmap to recovery.

"By offering free parking in our car parks, we’re doing our bit to encourage people to support local businesses and come back to shop in our town centres. We want to welcome people back to our high streets and make it a safe and positive experience for everyone.”

Bucks Council says that 'the next few weeks and months could literally mean the difference between make or break' for some business owners, as it encourages people to 'Think Big, Shop Small' from next week.

Places including non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms and hospitality venues will be reopening their doors on April 12 after several months of closure.

One of the Bucks towns set to benefit from the free parking offer - Marlow - will be showcasing a return of the high street with a display of bunting in the town centre.

The new street decorations will be installed on Sunday in time for the reopening of retail outlets.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Council has been approached to enquire about whether it will also be running a free parking offer.