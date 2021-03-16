Netflix comedy The Bubble reportedly being filmed at Cliveden House

An upcoming Netflix comedy is reportedly being filmed at Cliveden House, with camera crews spotted within the South Bucks grounds last week.

Former Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley tweeted on Friday to say that filming was for The Bubble - a comedy based around a group of actors and actresses who are stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel.

The film is directed by American Judd Apatow, who liked Mr Dudley's tweet, and is famous for directing hit films including Knocked Up and Trainwreck.

The Bubble's cast reportedly includes Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Scottish actress Karen Gillan, who has appeared in Doctor Who.

It is not yet known when the film is likely to hit our screens.