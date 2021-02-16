Elderly man dies in fatal Taplow collision

A 78-year-old man has died after crashing into a garden fence in a fatal road traffic collision in Taplow.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

The collision happened at around 3.05pm yesterday (Monday), when the driver of a grey Ford B-Max was involved in a collision with a garden fence in Institute Road.

The driver, aged 78, was taken to hospital but died later the same day.

No other vehicle was involved, police say.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the family of the victim at this very sad time.

“This happened in broad daylight and we believe there must have been people who witnessed it or saw the car in the moments leading up to the incident.

“We would ask any drivers who were in the area at the time to think about whether they remember seeing anything before the collision.

“We would ask drivers to check their dashcam footage in case it inadvertently captured anything that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference number: 43210064291.