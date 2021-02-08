Bucks Council to install 32 new electric car charging points

A total of 32 new electric vehicle charging points will be installed in Buckinghamshire over the coming months.

Bucks Council has been awarded £105,000 in grant funding from the Government’s 'On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme'.

The scheme provides funding for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in car parks in residential areas where off-street parking is not available, and the cash will be used to install 32 points 'over the next few months'.

The council says that this 'welcome funding boost' will contribute to achieving a target of making Bucks net carbon zero by the year 2050.

"We know that electric vehicle ownership across Buckinghamshire is growing steadily and, in addition to growth in private electric vehicle ownership, an increasing number of employers are changing their company cars and vans to electric," it added.

"As ownership increases so will the need for more local, convenient and safe EV charging points sites."

Councillor David Martin, cabinet member for logistics at the council, added: “We are really pleased with this settlement and that the 'On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme' will continue in 2021/22, and we intend to submit another bid in the new financial year”.

Councillor Nick Naylor, cabinet member for transport, said: “We know that more of our residents want to swap their petrol and diesel cars for an electric one but they need convenient and accessible access to charging points.

"Installing these charging points in car parks close to people’s homes will enable residents who cannot charge at home to make the choice to own an electric car.”