Hedsor House on screen – from Killing Eve to The Crown

Despite the ‘devastating’ impact of COVID-19, a landmark near Taplow has managed to put itself on the map once more through a hit TV series on Netflix.

Hedsor House is a well-known wedding and events venue sitting in the leafy Hedsor Park, and has recently been the set for prominent shows on the box including Killing Eve and Downton Abbey.

In film, actress Nicole Kidman starred in The Golden Compass there, while actor Tom Hardy was also present for crime thriller Legend.

The large, spacious rooms have played a number of location roles since Hedsor started to attract film and TV producers, but it has also notably taken on the highest office in the land in the form of 10 Downing Street.

US actress Gillian Anderson plays late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, a Netflix drama chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the modern period, which hit our screens this winter.

The latest season – number four – is the first that Hedsor House has been featured, where it not only hosts the PM’s office, but also Balmoral Castle, where Olivia Coleman – playing the Queen – spends time. In real life, this is a Scottish holiday retreat for the Royal Family.

The final series of The Crown aired on Netflix on November 15, and adds to a plethora of history steeped deep at the House.

Originally designed by Sir William Chambers, the architect of Somerset House in London, with the help of King George III and Queen Charlotte, the structure we see today was completed in 1868.

More on the history of the house can be found in this article.

Nick Shephard is one of three siblings – along with Mark and Hamish – running the house in South Bucks, along with about 25 members of staff.

“Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher, was on set and was absolutely charming. She was in great spirits and was very polite and friendly to our staff,” said Nick.

“Our 2,500 sq ft bridal suite also doubles as a green room. Gillian loved it.

“It was such an honour to be part of this series. Having welcomed Kings and Queens to the Hedsor estate throughout the centuries, it felt like there was a great historical synergy.

“It’s always hugely exciting when a film crew arrives onsite, however this was particularly exciting given the popularity and success of The Crown.

“This is the first series where Hedsor House has featured and we very much hope to welcome the cast and crew back again. The attention to detail in the sets is astounding.”

Like many hospitality venues, Hedsor House has been struck by the shockwaves from COVID-19, and was forced to postpone weddings and events during the spring peak.

News that the South east – including the whole of Bucks – would be entering Tier 4 was another hurdle, with Hedsor forced to shut once again. And since then, a national lockdown has been imposed, sending further shockwaves through an already stricken industry.

Nick explained: “The effects of COVID-19 remain very much a day to day concern and issue.

“Whilst we have been able to welcome some limited filming, events and private rental bookings, within the Government restrictions, most events have been postponed to 2021.

“Outside of the lockdowns, we have been able to help a handful of couples to go ahead with their weddings within the restrictions.

“Most couples have chosen to accept our offer of a free rebooking and postpone their special day until they can celebrate with larger numbers.”

Nick added that the pandemic has caused some of the ‘toughest’ months in Hedsor’s history, but claimed he could see light at the end of a dark tunnel.

“The last few months have been some of the toughest in Hedsor’s history. We have helped many couples to reschedule their 2020 weddings and cannot wait for live events and some semblance of normality to resume,” he said.

“We can definitely see rays of hope with news of the vaccine and mass testing becoming available. We have managed to successfully pivot and diversify, offering the house for private rentals and filming which has helped us to retain our incredible team and means that we’ll be ready to deliver live events as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“The last few months have been some of the toughest in Hedsor’s history.”

The Hedsor boss said that the wedding industry contributes £14.7billion to the UK economy per year, with the majority of its normal business coming between April and October.

Nick added he wants a ‘critical’ roadmap for recovery publlished by the Government and more sector-specific support for businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.

As news on the virus takes different turns - with hopes for a vaccine followed by a more contagious variant of COVID-19 – Hedsor can only sit tight and wait until it can resume normal duties.

While an appearance on The Crown may have lifted spirits, it is hoped a return to a new normality will ensure it can continue hosting big names as we emerge into a post-virus world.