Thames Valley Adventure Playground launches fundraising drive

A Taplow-based charity has launched a video as part of a new fundraising drive to carry on fulfilling its ‘important role’ amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP), on the Bath Road, has released the short video as it prepares to reopen its site safely next month.

It worked with fellow registered charity Big Picture Charity Films, which provided its services free of charge, to tell its story.

TVAP supports both children and adults with special needs, offering therapeutic and educational play activities in a safe environment.

It also offers respite breaks to support families and carers, as well as the person they care for. Last year, 30,000 people benefitted from its services.

But the charity, like many others across the UK, had to close its doors when the COVID-19 lockdown struck, for the first time in its 38-year history. This has had an impact on its finances as donations have reduced, fundraising events have had to be postponed and visitors’ contributions have ceased.

TVAP is now taking steps to reopen, estimated to be in early July, but costs of purchasing COVID-safe equipment, together with social distancing measures and keeping user numbers down, will mean costs will continue to outweigh income.

Alec Black, chairman of TVAP, said: “We provide a vital service to children and adults with special needs and their families and we are really keen that we reopen as soon as we can to support them.

“At a time when many special needs schools and colleges have been closed – with many only considering reopening in the autumn – our services offer what might be the only break or relief from which some families can benefit.

“We understand how many families with special needs members have felt totally alone in this pandemic.

“Many have felt isolated as they struggle to juggle caring, providing therapy, home schooling, and keeping up a job if they can.

“We are desperate to fulfil the important role our playground plays for such families, and whilst we hope our fund-raising events will be resurrected later in the year, we urgently need funds now to help safeguard the future.” To donate, visit www.tvap.co.uk

To watch the video, visit player.vimeo.com/video/424107891