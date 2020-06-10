On-street parking restrictions to be reintroduced in Bucks

The Buckinghamshire Council will reinstate all of the on-street parking restrictions that were relaxed during lockdown.

With the re-opening of many non-essential shops and businesses on Monday, the authority is expecting an increase in traffic.

On-street parking restrictions were relaxed on March 27 to give key workers easier access to essential services during the coronavirus crisis.

Parking enforcement on single yellow lines, limited waiting areas, and residents’ bays will recommence from next week.

However, on-street pay and display parking, and Buckinghamshire Council-owned car parks, will remain free for 'a short while longer'.

Cllr David Martin, Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for logistics, said: “Drivers across the county have acted very responsibly over recent weeks whilst on-street parking restrictions have been relaxed.

"However, with our high streets re-opening and the likelihood of a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, it is necessary to reinstate all parking restrictions from Monday.

“Enforcement officers will ensure that drivers abide by parking restrictions on our high streets and residential areas; keeping them safer for all road users; and ensuring access for delivery vehicles and emergency services.

“On-street pay and display parking and at all 84 Buckinghamshire Council car parks (except country parks) will remain free of charge for a short while longer, and I encourage anyone who has to drive and park, to make use of them.

“As a council, we have made every effort during the last few weeks to support residents in a variety of ways and will continue to do so.

"If any residents have concerns about parking as we recommence enforcement, contact transportforbuckinghamshire@nsl.co.uk or parkingqueries@buckinghamshire.gov.uk or call 0343 208 5544.”